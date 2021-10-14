Man attempted to film woman in dressing room at Willow Grove Mall, police say

Abington police are searching for a man accused of attempting to film a woman trying on clothes in a fitting room at the Willow Grove Mall.

Police took the report for the alleged invasion of privacy on Aug. 29, 2021. Police did not release the name of the store.

The woman noticed someone trying to film her under the door with a camera, according to investigators. She reported the alleged incident to store employees and the suspect fled the area.

Additional security footage showed the same suspect trying to take upskirt videos of other female mall patrons, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. The suspect was observed driving a newer model white Volkswagen Golf or GTI model with a roof rack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department, Detective Sgt. Shawn Nisbet, at 267-536-1111.

Police released images of the car the suspect was believed to be driving.

