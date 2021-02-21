Man backing pickup out of driveway struck, killed 2-year-old boy in NJ
SOMERSET, N.J. - Authorities say a man backing a pickup truck out of a driveway struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in New Jersey.
Officials in Somerset County said the accident happened at a Franklin Township home at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities said live-saving measures were performed at the scene but the child was pronounced dead at a local trauma center.
His name wasn’t immediately released. Township Police and the county prosecutor’s office are investigating.
