SWAT resolves barricade situation after man chases woman with knife, police say

Police responded to a home for a barricade situation which began Tuesday morning.

Authorities were sent to a home on the unit block of West Albanus Street at 11:40 a.m. for a call of a man chasing a woman with a knife.

The man reportedly also tried to get a dog to attack the woman. Police were able to rescue the woman, but the man then barricaded himself inside a home.

SWAT was able to safely resolve the situtation without harming the man in question.

