Man charged after 'elaborate cockfighting ring' found inside New Jersey home

article

A New Jersey man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he operated an "elaborate cockfighting ring" at his home in Atlantic County.

Jose Madera, 33, was taken into custody on Saturday after authorities searched his home on the 300 block of S. Bremen Avenue in Egg Harbor City.

Investigators say a large crowd was found inside the property when police arrived, and many tried to flee, resulting in more than 50 arrests.

An "elaborate cockfighting ring" was constructed inside the home, including spectator-style seating and cockfighting "kits."

Investigators estimate that 50 roosters were in various states of health were found in crates, storage boxes and bags surrounding the "cockfighting arena."

Four dogs were taken from the property, including three who were living in "inhumane conditions in an outdoor shed."

Madera was charged with numerous animal cruelty offenses, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, destruction of evidence and resisting arrest.