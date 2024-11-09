Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with arson in connection with Jackson Twp. wildfire

Published  November 9, 2024 9:05pm EST
Man charged with arson in Ocean County wildfire

An Ocean County man was charged with arson after investigators say he shot a weapon, which ignited a wildfire in Jackson Township.

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A 37-year-old Ocean County man is behind bars, charged with arson, after officials say he shot off a gun, igniting the Shotgun Wildfire in Jackson Township.

Richard Shashaty, of Brick Township, reportedly turned himself into police Saturday.

Investigators say the wildfire burned about 350 acres of land and began November 6th. It was sparked by magnesium shards from a shotgun.

The wildfire forced the evacuation of people in nearby homes, along Stump Road.

Officials later identified Shashaty as the person responsible for firing the shotgun, igniting the fire.

He is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
 