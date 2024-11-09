Man charged with arson in connection with Jackson Twp. wildfire

A 37-year-old Ocean County man is behind bars, charged with arson, after officials say he shot off a gun, igniting the Shotgun Wildfire in Jackson Township.

Richard Shashaty, of Brick Township, reportedly turned himself into police Saturday.

Investigators say the wildfire burned about 350 acres of land and began November 6th. It was sparked by magnesium shards from a shotgun.

The wildfire forced the evacuation of people in nearby homes, along Stump Road.

Officials later identified Shashaty as the person responsible for firing the shotgun, igniting the fire.

He is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

