Man charged with attempting to lure children into his vehicle in Vineland

A man is facing charges after police say he tried to lure children into his vehicle in Vineland.

What we know:

The morning of September 29, the Vineland Police Department responded to multiple reports of a male suspect attempting to lure children to his vehicle while engaging in lewd behavior.

Police say the incidents were reported to have happened during the morning hours when children were walking to school.

They say the incidents occurred within a few blocks of each other near Veteran's Memorial Middle School.

According to preliminary investigation, police revealed there were three initial incidents involving four victims, including two juveniles.

After further investigation, police discovered additional incidents and possible victims.

Authorities then identified the suspect as Rogelio Vega, a 33-year-old resident of Vineland.

Police also identified the vehicle they say he used during the incidents.

Vega was charged with two counts of Luring and Enticing a Juvenile.