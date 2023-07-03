Man charged for shooting father in front of infant son on North Philadelphia sidewalk: DA
PHILADELPHIA - A man was standing with his 4-month-old son when several shots were fired by a suspect officials say is facing time behind bars for attempted murder several weeks later.
The 32-year-old victim was waiting for a ride on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue on May 12 when he was approached by the suspect, identified as Jermaine Allen.
Video captured the two briefly exchange words before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at the father six times, hitting him four times in the leg.
Gunfire erupted right above the baby boy secured in a car seat on the ground. No injuries to the infant were reported.
Bystanders rushed to the man and baby's aid before they were both transported to a local hospital.
A woman driving past at the time of the shooting also reported a bullet hole in her headlight.
Allen was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault recklessly endangering another person and related offenses. He is being held on $3 million bail and a Stay Away Order.