Man fighting for his life after he was stabbed multiple times in NE Philly, police say

A man is fighting for his life after someone stabbed him multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Wellington Street Sunday evening, just after 6:30 p.m., officials said.

Responding officers found the man, thought to be somewhere in his 50s, stabbed once in his back, once in the chest and once in the abdomen.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the stabbing. They say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.