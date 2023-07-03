Expand / Collapse search

Video: Overbrook deli robbed at gunpoint by masked suspect in broad daylight

The suspect is seen waiting in line before pulling a handgun on a female employee at Deb Deli and Grocery located on Lansdowne Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. on June 29.

PHILADELPHIA - A gunpoint robbery was caught on camera inside a grocery store in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood last week.

He then goes behind the counter as the visibly shaken employee opens the register.

After grabbing an unknown amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.