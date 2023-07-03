Caught on camera: Man climbs through window, steals over $100k in jewelry from Society Hill home

A victim is missing more than $100,000 worth of jewelry after police say a burglar broke into their home in Society Hill last month.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect slowly walking in the dark on the 600 block of Spruce Street on June 24.

Police say he climbed through the home's rear kitchen window in the middle of the night.

He was then seen leaving the house with a box, fleeing with several pieces of jewelry worth $101,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.