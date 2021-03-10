Man charged in connection with 3 January homicides, DA Krasner announces

article

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with three January homicides, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced.

Donald Tillman was charged with three counts of murder for the January 20 deadly shooting of a 33-year-old woman and the deadly shootings of a Northeast couple.

Krasner said Tillman was also charged with attempted murder of a 14-year-old child said to be the child of the first victim.

According to Krasner, police found the 33-year-old woman shot multiple times inside a home on the 2000 block of Carver Street about 3:30 in the morning of January 20. It was determined the woman had been shot by her husband, Donald Tillman.

Skyfox over the 9400 block of Roosevelt Blvd January 20.

Investigators used video as well as other evidence to connect Tillman to the murder of 58-year-old Mark Ruff and 43-year-old Nicole Newell inside an apartment on the 9400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, in the Northeast.

Tillman was reportedly on court probation for firearms violations at the time of the murders. He will be held without bail.

