Man charged in connection with fatal Valentine's Day stabbing of Roger Segal outside South Philly Wawa

article

Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the death of Roger Segal earlier this year.



Segal, 49, died after being stabbed in the parking lot of the Wawa on South Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia on February 14, police say.



According to a police source, video surveillance showed Segal entering the store around 2 a.m. before returning to his car with food 20 minutes later.



Police later responded after a customer reported a man may be sleeping in his car, but when officers arrived on scene, they found Segal stabbed once in the stomach.

Authorities say the car engine was still running and his foot was still pressed firmly on the brake.

RELATED: Mother of man fatally stabbed at South Philadelphia Wawa shaken by son's sudden death

On Monday at District Attorney Larry Krasner's weekly gun violence update, the arrest of a suspect was announced.

Authorities say investigators obtained surveillance footage of the Wawa and arrested a suspect last week after obtaining an arrest warrant.

The suspect is being held without bail and has been charged with murder, robbery and related charges.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released by authorities.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.