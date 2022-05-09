West Philadelphia school on lockdown after shooting threat, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a school is on lockdown after receiving a shooting threat Monday.
West Philadelphia High School received a phone threat that someone was coming to "shoot up the school," according to police.
The school and principal then reportedly put the school on lockdown.
Police are on the scene. This is a developing story.