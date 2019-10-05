Man charged in South Jersey hit-and-run that left 15-year-old boy dead, father injured

article

Police have arrested a man who they say struck and killed a 15-year-old boy in South Jersey late Friday night.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Oak Street in Ocean County.

Police said the boy and his father were walking down the street when Politan struck them while driving a Jeep Cherokee.

The father, identified as 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, sustained an injury to his elbow and was hospitalized for treatment. His 15-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police announced Sunday the 2014 Jeep Cherokee sought in connection with the incident was found at a home in Toms River.

On Tuesday, police arrested 31-year-old Toms River resident Alexander Politan. He was charged with causing the death of another while driving with a suspended license and knowingly leaving the scene of a car accident resulting in death.