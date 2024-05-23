Cheltenham High School senior killed in shooting that followed domestic dispute

The Cheltenham High School community is mourning the loss of a senior student who police say was killed in a domestic dispute turned shooting.

Investigators say 18-year-old Elijah DeLoach was fatally shot by Kione Gary, 23, at a property on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue late Tuesday night.

Investigators believe Gary was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, who then called her sisters, who arrived at the apartment with two other men.

Gary told police one of the men approached him in "a threatening manner" which caused him to fire one time, fatally striking DeLoach in the chest.

Kione Gary, 23, is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Elijah Deloach during a confrontation at a Roxborough apartment building.

Through witness accounts and evidence collected at the crime scene, investigators discovered Gary opened fire just moments after the men entered the apartment.

"There was no indication that Mr. Gary was assaulted by Mr. DeLoach or the other male," Inspector Ernest Ransom told reporters Thursday.

Gary was charged with murder and several other offenses, including domestic violence charges.

Elijah DeLoach, an 18-year-old senior at Cheltenham High School, was shot and killed at an apartment building in Roxborough Tuesday night.

Cheltenham High School Principal Jimmy D’Andrea said DeLoach was a senior student and two weeks away from graduating.

"He was incredibly excited about finishing high school, and he had big plans for the future," said D'Andrea who described DeLoach as "quiet" and "reserved" with a "dynamic sense of humor."