Man charged in violent Coatesville home invasion that lasted over 2 hours: police

A Chester County man is facing charges in a violent home invasion during which investigators say he fought two residents and held them captive for over two hours.

Investigators say a man and woman were asleep in their Coatesville home early Tuesday morning when they were awoken by a noise coming from the kitchen.

One of the residents then encountered 40-year-old George Parks inside the home, and they began fighting for several minutes, according to authorities.

Parks eventually overtook the victim during the fight and pointed a gun at their head, police said. The second victim retrieved a handgun from the house but was also overtaken by Parks and thrown to the ground.

Investigators say Parks held the pair captive for 2.5 hours while he ransacked the residence. During the incident, it's alleged that Parks beat one of the victims with his gun and demanded money at gunpoint.

It's believed that Parks left the home around 6 a.m. with money and the victim's gun, according to police. He was arrested early Wednesday morning outside his home on the 600 block of Lincoln Highway.

Investigators say Parks was in possession of the victim's gun when he was arrested. A search of his home uncovered several bags of new clothes and receipts for vehicle repairs. Blood covered clothes were found inside Parks' vehicle, according to police.

Parks is being held on $750k bail.