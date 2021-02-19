Man charged with shooting Montgomery County Democratic Committee office on Inauguration Day

article

An Eagleville, Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he fired several shots into the Montgomery County Democratic Committee office last month.

Anthony F. Nero, 48, has been charged with terrorism, terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment in connection with the Jan. 20 incident.

Around 4:30 p.m. that day., Norristown police were dispatched to the Montgomery County Democratic Committee office on E. Airy Street in Norristown for a report of shots fired into the office.

The committee's executive director told officers he had arrived at the office to find three bullet holes in the office's front window. Investigators were able to retrieve two of the rounds and determined they came from a .45 caliber handgun.

Authorities say the shots followed a threatening email the office had received and reported on Jan. 7.

The email read: "Comment just wanted to let your offices know that you should probably beef up security. With this stolen election and Coup d’etat, violence is the only language you bloodsuckers understand. [Expletive] you and your BLM bull**** along with ANTIFA. We WILL end this insurrection. Again, TRUMP YOU! You [expletive] traitors. Random acts of violence are difficult to investigate. Have fun."

Norristown police launched an investigation following the reception of the email and traced the IP address from the email to Nero's home and cellphone. A search warrant was executed and a .45-caliber firearm registered to Nero was found in his vehicle.

Nero was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5.

