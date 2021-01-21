Gunshots fired through window of Montgomery County Democratic Committee office, investigators say

article

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after they say someone opened fire on a Democratic Committee building late Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Norristown Police Department were called to the office on East Airy Street just before 5 p.m. when the committee's executive director reportedly discovered three bullet holes in the front window.

The director, identified by police as Brian Levy, told officers he believes the shots were fired when the building was unoccupied between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, police say Levy reported a threatening email from an unknown sender that "alluded to a stolen election." The contents of the email were not made public. Police do not know if the email is related to the suspected shooting.

The FBI is aiding the investigation with the Norristown Police Department and Montgomery County detectives.

