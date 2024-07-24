Man convicted of third-degree murder in 2022 Philadelphia shooting

A Philadelphia man was found guilty of fatally shooting another man during an argument over two years ago.

Kelechi J. Chibundu, 27, was convicted of third-degree murder in the Jan. 2022 killing of 21-year-old Melvin Hollimon in the city's Tioga neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Hollimon was helping deescalate an argument between Chibundu and the mother of their children when a fight broke out between them.

Chibundu, who prosecutors say was intoxicated, fled the area after losing the fight, but returned moments later with a gun.

Prosecutors said Chibundu fatally shot Hollimon twice in the back as he and others began to run away. He was arrested days later.

Chibundu is expected to be sentenced in September.