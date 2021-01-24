Man critical after being stabbed in face, neck in Center City, police say

article

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed in the face and chest Sunday afternoon in Center City.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Arch Street just after 3 p.m. and found the 24-year-old victim gravely wounded.

Police reportedly drove the man to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests as of Sunday evening. Investigators are working to determine what caused the stabbing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter