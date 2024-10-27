Man critical after double shooting in Logan: police

article

A man and woman have been hospitalized after police say a double shooting occurred in Logan Sunday.

According to Philadelphia police, the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Windrim Avenue around 2:31 p.m.

They say a 32-year-old woman was shot once in her right elbow. She was taken to Einstein Hospital by police where she is in stable condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot once in his chest. He was also taken to Einstein Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips can remain anonymous.



