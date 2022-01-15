Man critical after shooting inside grocery store in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting inside a grocery store in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:16 p.m. on the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police say a man, in his late 30's, was shot one time in the right side of the head and one time in the chin. He remains a John Doe at this time.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

No word on any arrests.

