Man critical after shooting in North Philadelphia: police

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police say a shooting occurred in North Philly Sunday evening.

At around 6:08 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to the 2700 block of North Bonsall Street for a reported shooting.

They say a 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police where he was placed in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.



