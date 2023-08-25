Police investigating 'suspicious death' of young woman in East Mount Airy home

A woman in her 20s was found dead inside a Philadelphia home early Friday morning, sparking a "suspicious death" investigation.

Police say the woman was lying on the living room floor when they responded to the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike in East Mount Airy around 4 a.m.

She had been shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is unknown at this time.

Police say she was partially dressed at the time she was found.

Her death has been ruled "suspicious" as police investigate.