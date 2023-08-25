Police investigating 'suspicious death' of young woman in East Mount Airy home
PHILADELPHIA - A woman in her 20s was found dead inside a Philadelphia home early Friday morning, sparking a "suspicious death" investigation.
Police say the woman was lying on the living room floor when they responded to the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike in East Mount Airy around 4 a.m.
She had been shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is unknown at this time.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 dead, 3 injured as more than 130 shots ring out in 2 Philadelphia shootings Wednesday night
- 'I went up in the air': Hit-and-run victim describes moment of impact as police search for driver
- Delaware state trooper accused of assault; teen hospitalized with serious injuries
Police say she was partially dressed at the time she was found.
Her death has been ruled "suspicious" as police investigate.