Man critically injured after being shot multiple times in Tioga, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Tuesday evening.
According to authorities, the shooting took place on the 3500 block of N 18th Street in the Tioga section of the city just before 11 p.m.
Officials say a man, currently classified as a John Doe, was shot once in the back, abdomen and buttocks.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Mom killed in ambush shooting across the street from crowded Philly park: 'Deeply troubling'
- Video: Unruly crowds outnumber police, overwhelm Philadelphia gas station parking lot during car meetup
- Philly park being overrun by litter left behind by visitors: 'Trash everywhere'
Police officers transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, authorities say.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, per police.
The investigation is ongoing and active, authorities say.