Suspect hit over the head with bat by victim in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

A shooting in West Philadelphia has left a victim and suspect injured early Saturday morning.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the torso just blocks from Saint Joseph's University City Campus on the 1300 block of South Melville Street just before 8 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

At one point during the incident, police say the victim hit the suspect over head with a bat. The suspect was treated for a head injury at a local hospital.

It is unclear if this occurred before or after the shooting, and what led to the shooting.

Police say an arrest has been made, and a weapon recovered amid an active investigation.