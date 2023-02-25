Suspect hit over the head with bat by victim in West Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in West Philadelphia has left a victim and suspect injured early Saturday morning.
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the torso just blocks from Saint Joseph's University City Campus on the 1300 block of South Melville Street just before 8 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.
At one point during the incident, police say the victim hit the suspect over head with a bat. The suspect was treated for a head injury at a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- DA: THC gummies sold at Montgomery County tobacco stores test positive for heroin, fentanyl
- Car riddled with bullets as victim dropped at Philadelphia hospital by fleeing driver, police say
- 3 Suspects sought after toddler, 5 teens and adult injured in shooting near Strawberry Mansion school
It is unclear if this occurred before or after the shooting, and what led to the shooting.
Police say an arrest has been made, and a weapon recovered amid an active investigation.