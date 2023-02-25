Car riddled with bullets as victim dropped at Philadelphia hospital by fleeing driver, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section after a victim showed up to a local hospital in vehicle that appeared to take on heavy gunfire.
The victim, a man is his 30s, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is said to be in stable condition.
Police say he arrived to the hospital early Saturday morning in a car with at least 16 bullet holes as the driver fled on foot.
The scene of the shooting was found a short time later at Windrim and Wyoming avenues, where multiple spent shell casings were recovered.
No arrests have been made, and no motive is known at this time.