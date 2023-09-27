Man critically injured after he is shot in the jaw in Mantua, police say

article

More gun violence on Philadelphia streets as a 33-year-old man is shot in the jaw in Mantua.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 5:30, on the 800 block of Sloan Street, according to officials.

The 33-year-old man was shot once in the jaw. Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

An active investigation is underway. Police note no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.