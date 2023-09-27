Man critically injured after he is shot multiple times on East Germantown street: police

article

A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after someone opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 7:30, on the 1900 block of East Walnut Lane, in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section.

Responding officers found the man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. They rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though they haven’t found a weapon and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.