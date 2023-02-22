Man critically injured after he was hit by a car in Northern Liberties, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

According to officials, the man was crossing Girard Avenue at Front Street Tuesday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. when the driver of a sedan, heading westbound on Girard, hit the man in the intersection, as the man was walking south.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene.

The accident remains active with the Crash Investigation Division.