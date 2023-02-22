Police: 2 men break into Overbrook residence, tie up 56-year-old homeowner before stealing his car
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a home invasion in the Overbrook section of the city.
According to police, the incident occurred Wednesday morning just after 6 a.m. on the 5600 block of Stewart Street.
Authorities say two men entered the residence through a front window in the basement.
Police say the homeowner, a 56-year-old man, was tied up before the suspects took his black 2012 Nissan Rogue.
According to officials, the homeowner had cuts on his hands and bruises on his face. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital for treatment, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.