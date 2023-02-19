2 suspects sought after a man is shot in the face inside East Germantown grocery store

A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face inside an East Germantown grocery store.

According to authorities, 14th District officers were called to the Save A Lot on the 6300 block of Chew Avenue Sunday night, just before 6:30, on the report of a shooting.

Someone inside the store shot the 54-year-old man in the face, officials said.

MORE HEADLINES:

According to authorities, the man, the store manager, was attempting to remove a man and a woman from inside the store. He enlisted the help of the store's security guard.

The woman pulled a gun on the security guard, who quickly took it from the woman and disabled the gun.

The guard continued to attempt to get the couple to leave the store and a struggled ensued. The man pulled a gun and aimed it at the guard.

RELATED: Video: Philadelphia store clerk shot in the face at point-blank range, man and woman sought

The manager and the security guard were able to get the couple to walk out of the building when the man, still holding his gun, demanded the guard return the females unloaded gun to her.

The guard returned the disabled gun back to the woman and the manager and security guard went back into the store, followed by the couple.

The man then pointed his 9mm handgun at the manager and shot him in the face.

They fled the store, crossed Chew Avenue and eluded police by blending into the apartment complex across the street from the store.

Police rushed the manager to Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

The gunman is described as someone in his 50s, wearing a blue, puffy jacket, a black hat and beard.

The woman was said to be somewhere in her 40s to 50s, wearing a purple or pink bonnet-style hat, dark long-sleeved shirt with a black and white print vest over it.

Authorities said the dispute may have been due to a lack of a can of gravy in the store.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.