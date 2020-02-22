Man critically wounded after drive-by shooting in Chinatown

article

A man is critically injured after police say he was shot while exiting his vehicle in Chinatown overnight.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at 10th and Cherry streets.

Police said the male suspect was driving down 10th Street when he opened fire from his vehicle, striking the victim, and continued to drive away.

The 34-year-old victim was shot once in the stomach and forearm. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

