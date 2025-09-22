Man dead after firing at officers during overnight standoff in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A gunman took his own life after an hours-long standoff at a property in Philadelphia overnight. The suspect allegedly shot a woman in the arm and then opened fire on police and medics. Officers were able to safely remove four people from inside the house during the standoff.



Investigators say a man took his own life after shooting a woman and firing at officers during an hours long standoff overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5100 block of North 10th Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When officers and medics arrived at the property, investigators say a gunman opened fire from a second floor window and refused to surrender to police.

Police soon learned that a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound inside the property, which Inspector D.F. Pace described as a "boarding house."

Police worked to safely rescue four people, including the shooting victim, from inside the home. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they tried several tactics to get the suspect to surrender, including using tear gas and deploying a drone that police say the gunman shot down.

Inspector Pace said the gunman "chose to end the standoff" with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what caused the suspect to shoot the woman.

Inspector Pace speculated that it may have stemmed from an argument earlier in the day.

Police have also not shared if there was any relationship between the gunman and the woman.