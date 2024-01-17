Man dead after standoff, police shootout in Northeast Philadelphia: officials

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting sparked a major police presence and road closure in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, police in the Northeast got a call just before 5 a.m. about a car accident. Officers found the pickup truck on Borbeck Avenue with two tires on the sidewalk and two on the street when they arrived.

Police say officers asked the driver if he needed help and he told them no.

Police went on to say the investigation took a turn after a patrol officer spoke to a driver in a Dodge pickup truck, identified as a 73-year-old man.

Surveillance video from nearby car dealership Gary Barbera, provided to FOX 29, shows the situation unfolding.

In the video, the officer approached the truck and then appeared to back up and take cover.

That's when the officer heard two gunshots, according to Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The officer took a tactical position, and called for backup.

Responding officers immediately came under fire, according to police, who declared a barricade situation.

Video shows officers with their guns drawn, then SWAT officers positioned behind parked vehicles in the dealership lot.

However, police say no officers discharged their weapons until SWAT arrived on scene and returned fire toward the truck.

The man was declared dead inside his truck, where a gun was also found. No officers were hurt.

"The officers were very brave… very lucky today," Vanore said.

The shooting prompted police to shut down parts of Roosevelt Boulevard, but the roadway has since reopened.

Several items could also been seen scattered along the roadway. Police say the suspect started throwing things from his truck during the incident.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting, and say the investigation is ongoing.