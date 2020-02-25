Man dead, another critical after shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating following a fatal double shooting in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of South 52nd Street.

Police said 39-year-old Brent Swearingen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

A 31-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

