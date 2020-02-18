14-year-old boy injured in West Philadelphia shooting
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a West Philadelphia shooting on Monday.
The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at 60th and Market streets.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the buttock. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
