14-year-old boy injured in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a West Philadelphia shooting on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at 60th and Market streets.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the buttock. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

RELATED STORIES:

Police: 2 sought in West Philadelphia double shooting

23-year-old man fatally shot in West Philadelphia

Advertisement

Police: Man opens fire on detectives in West Philadelphia

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.