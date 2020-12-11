Man dies after 2 arrive at Philadelphia hospital with gunshot wounds, police say

article

A man is dead and another is injured after police say the pair drove to a Philadelphia hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot multiple times.

Police do not know exactly where the shooting happened, but detectives in Logan report a 26-year-old who was hit nine times drove himself and a 28-year-old who was also struck several times to Einstein Medical Center.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after 2 p.m. The second victim is in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine where the gun violence occurred. The victim's vehicle is being held by police. No arrests have been reported.

