Man dies after being found in parking lot of Live! Casino in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A man was pronounced dead after being found in a parking lot in South Philadelphia. Police were responding to reports of a physical fight. This is a developing story.



Police say a death investigation is underway in South Philadelphia after a discovery was made Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue for reports of a physical altercation around 8:30 a.m.

They arrived to find an unresponsive 49-year-old man in the parking lot.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the man's death are still unknown, along with his identity.

Police have yet to release any details about possible suspects, or motive.

The investigation is being handled by the department's homicide unit.