Man dies after being shot 15 times throughout body in Kensington, police say

A young man has died after police say he was shot multiple times throughout his body in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Water Street and Indiana Avenue at approximately 10:03 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a man in his 20's, had been shot approximately 15 times throughout the body, according to authorities. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a suspect was seen fleeing into a building on the 3000 block of North Water Street. A barricade has since been declared.

The scene is being held, and no weapons have been recovered at this time.

