Man dies after being shot 15 times throughout body in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot multiple times throughout his body in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at Water Street and Indiana Avenue at approximately 10:03 a.m.
Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a man in his 20's, had been shot approximately 15 times throughout the body, according to authorities. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers, but later succumbed to his injuries.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Suspect arrested after man shot trying to break up fight in Newark, police say
- Wilmington Police investigating fatal double shooting
- 1 killed in Germantown triple shooting, police say
- Man found shot to death in car in West Philadelphia
- Man critical after being shot multiple times in Kensington, police say
Police say a suspect was seen fleeing into a building on the 3000 block of North Water Street. A barricade has since been declared.
The scene is being held, and no weapons have been recovered at this time.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement