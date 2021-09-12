Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death in car in West Philadelphia

A man has died after a shooting in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - A man was found dead in his car in West Philadelphia's Overbrook section. 

Police responded to the scene at North 54th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. 

His car was still in drive and resting on another vehicle, police say.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway. 

