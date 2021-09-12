1 killed in Germantown triple shooting, police say

article

A man is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting Sunday afternoon in Germantown, according to police.

Investigators say gunfire erupted on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue around 4 p.m.

Two 24-year-old men and a 25-year-old were driven to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

One of the men who was shot twice in the head died at the hospital, police said.

Two other shooting victims suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body and are expected to survive.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly gunfire.

