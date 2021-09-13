Wilmington Police investigating fatal double shooting

article

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened Sunday.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:19 p.m. in the area of Chestnut and South Harrison Streets.



Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police also found a 23-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

LATEST HEADLINES



This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Steven Bender at (302) 576-3621.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

