Man dies after being shot at close range in Crescentville, police say

A police investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at close range in Philadelphia, police say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 2nd District officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say responding officers found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen, torso and leg.

Police rushed the unresponsive man to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m. on Friday, Small says.

The man had no identification and is currently listed as a John Doe, officials say.

Investigators say four spent shell casings were discovered near where the man was found.

Small says it appears the shooter or shooters were standing very close to the victim when they fired the deadly shots.

Witnesses told investigators the victim is known to frequent the Crescentville area.

At this time, police are unsure what the motive behind the shooting is, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.