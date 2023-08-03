Police: Wanted couple crashes car with infant, teen inside during police chase in Philadelphia

article

Two people believed to be linked to a deadly shooting in Philadelphia were badly hurt when the car they were driving with an infant and teenager inside crashed during a police chase.

Tiana Johnson, 27, and Jabreel Butler, 31, were identified by police as "persons of interest" in the July 21 shooting death of 35-year-old Michael Gillians in West Philadelphia.

A warrant was issued for Johnson in the murder of Gillians, and Butler, who police believe is Johnson's boyfriend, was being sought for an undisclosed previous offense.

Police say homicide investigators found Johnson and Butler's Lincoln MKX parked unattended in West Philadelphia, and notified officers about the vehicle.

Johnson and Butler were later spotted by police driving the vehicle and tried to evade police, but the brief pursuit ended when they crashed the car near the intersection of 57th and Oxford streets.

Johnson, who police say was seated in the front passenger's seat, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Butler, the alleged driver, was also hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police say two rear seat passengers, a 1-year-old and a 16-year-old, were placed in stable condition at the hospital.

Johnson will be charged in the murder of Gillians, according to police. Johnson faces weapons charges in addition to fleeing police and other offenses.