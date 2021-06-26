Man dies after being shot in the neck in South Philadelphia, police say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man died at the hospital after being shot in the neck Saturday night in South Philadelphia.
Officers were called 500 block of Pierce Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police said a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. Officers drove the victim to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.
Police did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting. A motive is still under investigation.
