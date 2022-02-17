Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after being shot nearly a dozen times in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Updated 4:24PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot at least 11 times Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia. The unidentified man was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man died after he was shot nearly a dozen times Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Kingsessing Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 34-year-old man shot at least 11 times throughout the body, according to investigators. 

Emergency medical responders rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died, police said. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. 

Police did not provide a motive or a description of a possible suspect. 

