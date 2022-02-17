Man dies after being shot nearly a dozen times in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

Authorities say a man died after he was shot nearly a dozen times Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Kingsessing Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 34-year-old man shot at least 11 times throughout the body, according to investigators.

Emergency medical responders rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

Police did not provide a motive or a description of a possible suspect.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter