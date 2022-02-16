DA: Person of interest sought in Bristol Township homicide

article

Authorities in Bucks County say they are looking to identify and locate a person of interest in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday.

Bristol Township police responded to the 700 block of Winder Drive at 7:15 p.m. and found a deceased 78-year-old man inside of a home.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities say they identified Brian Joseph Carey, 41, as a person of interest.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office identified Carey as the victim’s stepson.

Carey is believed to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that belonged to the victim. The license plate number is GNJ-5128.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about Carey’s whereabouts to contact police.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter