Man dies after being trapped inside house fire in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he became trapped inside a home that was on fire in West Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 11:19 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Robinson Street.
Officials say a 59-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:50 p.m.
The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
