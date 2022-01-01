Man dies after being trapped inside house fire in West Philadelphia, officials say

article

A man has died after he became trapped inside a home that was on fire in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 11:19 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Robinson Street.

Officials say a 59-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:50 p.m.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter