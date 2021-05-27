Man dies after car is peppered with gunfire in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say an Olney man was killed when an unknown shooter fire over a dozen shots into the car he was sitting inside with his cousin late Wednesday night in West Philadelphia.

Police say 19th district officers were flagged down by a car on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue just after 10 p.m. The driver told police he was driving his cousin to the hospital after he had been shot multiple times in the back.

Emergency medical responders drove the victim, later identified as 39-year-old Anwar Upchurch, to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said at least 13 spent shell casings were found near the intersection of 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. Investigators do not know what sparked the deadly gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter